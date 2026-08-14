There's singing, dancing, and no shortage of school spirit. Belmont welcomes new students to campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University's move-in day is anything but ordinary.

Incoming freshmen arriving on campus in Nashville were welcomed with singing, dancing and enthusiastic cheers from upperclassmen as they moved into their residence halls.

For many students, the first day of college comes with a mix of excitement and nerves. But Belmont's tradition makes it hard to focus on the butterflies.

"You get here and everybody's shouting, 'What's your name, what's your name? Where's your room?' And it's just – it feels – like something you wouldn't experience anywhere else. It makes you feel so special," incoming freshman Mallory Kestner said.

The students leading the celebration are upperclassmen who remember being on the receiving end of the same welcome.

"Me and my mom were just really excited that they were going to do it for us," said one of the student volunteers. "It was just so nice and my mom looked over at me and was like, 'Abby, you're gonna do this one year.' And I was like – what?! I don't know if I'd be good at that. And I just love it."

The tradition carries its own kind of full-circle moment. Students arrive as freshmen with cars packed full of belongings, and a few years later, they are the ones making sure the next class feels at home. The upperclassmen help unload the cars and bring everything up to the new student's room.

Students will continue moving into their residence halls on Friday and Saturday.

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