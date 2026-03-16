This is how one St. Patrick's Day hot spot prepares for the holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — St. Patrick's Day weekend is in full swing, with a big kick off Saturday and the much-anticipated holiday on Tuesday.

Complete with neon green lights, green t-shirts and green beer, St. Patrick's day is a big deal at The Pub in Nashville.

"St. Patrick's week is typically our Super Bowl every year," said general manager Doug Ayres.

He said they welcome a much higher number of locals and visitors this time of year, thanks to the Irish holiday and the SEC tournament.

"On a normal week I'll sell 10 to 15 kegs of Guinness, St. Patrick's week I'll sell 50," he explained. "My coolers don't hold 50 to 100 kegs of beer, but I put in 20, and I keep them rotating. There's a lot of moving parts."

That means his team has to manage logistics, order three times as much as they normally do and prepare themselves for a marathon.

"We typically work a 50-hour work week. St. Patrick's week, we work an 80-hour work week," he laughed.

While The Pub is used to preparing for their busiest week of the year, they're not immune to the economic effects coming from the war in Iran.

Like several businesses, Ayres said profits have been down the last couple of weeks.

But it's not the first time this has happened — Ayres pointed to the pandemic and several government shutdowns. He assured customers that just like the last 13 years, it won't affect your St. Patrick's Day celebration.

What other economic stories need telling? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.