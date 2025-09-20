Thousands gather for Greater Nashville Heart Walk to celebrate survivors, honor loved ones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands gathered at Geodis Park for the Greater Nashville Heart Walk, celebrating heart health while honoring loved ones lost to cardiovascular disease. The event brought together survivors, families and community members for a two-mile walk that served as both exercise and victory lap for many participants.

Geodis Park was decorated in red to represent Nashville's strong hearts as approximately 7,000 people participated in the annual event.

"It's just really a community," said organizer, Sophie Marini. "So the main thing is our walk. It's about a two mile route."

For many walkers, the route represented more than physical activity. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate survivors of cardiovascular disease and stroke while raising awareness and funds to combat heart disease in Middle Tennessee.

"It's just really a chance for us to celebrate those who are in our community who have cardiovascular diseases stroke and celebrate our loved ones, raise awareness, raise funds, and just change the future of cardiovascular disease in Middle Tennessee," Marini said.

Laura Smith exemplified the spirit of survival as she completed her walk with hands held high. Ringing the ceremonial bell marked her as a survivor after facing significant health challenges this year.

"I not only had heart a heart attack this year—I had cancer. I had breast cancer. But I'm healed from the breast cancer. I'm cancer free with the operation," Smith said.

After a year of fighting for her health, cardiac rehabilitation taught Smith how lifestyle choices can help her regain control of her heart health and life.

"You can't act like life is as usual. You have to make changes. You have to exercise. You have to eat right. You have to take care of yourself. Because life is different for you now," Smith said.

For Smith, crossing the finish line represented both an ending and a beginning as she continues her journey toward better health.

"It's a highlight of the day to know that we're ringing the bell for victory. That we made it through our heart attack. We made it through our stresses and our strains. And we're working on the route to a healthy lifestyle," Smith said.

Event organizers also emphasized the importance of CPR certification and training. The message resonated particularly strongly following a recent life-saving incident in Cookeville.

Two weeks ago, 27-year-old Zach Porter collapsed while shopping at a TJ Maxx in Cookeville. Mike Brown, a CPR instructor who happened to be nearby, immediately began chest compressions. The quick action helped save Porter's life by keeping blood pumping until paramedics arrived.

The two men met again for the first time since the incident.

"I'm doing what anybody should be doing really. Everybody needs to take a course in CPR. I'm gonna bring everybody at work into get CPR certified," Brown said.

A woman also assisted with compressions during the emergency, but her identity remains unknown after she left before paramedics arrived. Porter and his family hope to thank her for her life-saving assistance.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.