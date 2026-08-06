TikTok closes Nashville office, two years after moving into new building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TikTok is closing its Nashville office and laying off all the office's staff, just two years into a lease at a Music Row building.

In a statement, TikTok said:

"We have decided to close our Nashville office to streamline our operations and better align our teams for long-term growth."

It is unclear how many employees were affected by the layoffs.

TikTok had been in the Music Row location since 2024 after moving from the WeWork building at One Nashville Place that the company had been at since 2021.