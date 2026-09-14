NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has pledged to donate $1,980 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville for every sack he records this season in an initiative called "Sacks for Forever Homes."

WATCH: Titans' Simmons pledges Habitat for Humanity donations per sack

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons pledges donations to Habitat for Humanity for every sack this season

Lauren Payne, who works with Habitat for Humanity, said the money raised will support single mothers in two ways.

"One is with down payment assistance when someone is purchasing the home, and the other is a hardship fund for our families, for individuals, single parents who may have a job loss," said Lauren Payne, chief philanthropy officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Payne said the cause is close to Simmons' heart.

"From his own journey as the child of a single mother, he knows the struggles that his family went through, especially having to move so many times before he graduated high school," Payne said.

Fans can also pledge money to the effort alongside Simmons' contributions.

Click here for more information on how to pledge money for the “Sacks for Forever Homes” initiative.

The initiative comes as the Titans opened their season with a 23-10 loss to the Jets.

While many fans were disappointed in the final score of the season opener, some, like Teresa Jordan, also expressed their admiration for Simmons' generosity.

"He is a lover of people, and I like that he gives back to the community," said Jordan, a Titans fan and long-time season ticket holder. "He uses his money for something good in the world, and that's what I love the most."

Click here for more information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville and the services they offer.

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