Tomato Art Fest returns for 23rd year in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of Nashville’s most beloved and delightfully weird traditions is returning to East Nashville this summer.

Tomato Art Fest

The 23rd annual Tomato Art Fest will take over Five Points on Aug. 7-8, bringing thousands of people together for two days of tomato-themed art, live music, costumes, contests, food and community celebrations. Organizers say the free festival draws more than 75,000 people each year.

Tomato Art Fest

Held under the longtime festival slogan “The Tomato: A Uniter, Not a Divider,” the event transforms East Nashville into a sea of red with tomato costumes, parade floats, murals and even tomato-inspired artwork.

Here’s what to know before you go:

WHEN IS TOMATO ART FEST?



Friday, Aug. 7

Saturday, Aug. 8

Festival hours:



Friday activities begin in the evening

Saturday festival runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE IS IT?

The festival takes place throughout the Five Points area of East Nashville.

WHAT DOES IT COST?

The main festival is free and open to all ages. Some special events require tickets.

THE TOMATO ART SHOW

Tomato Art Fest

At the center of the festival is the annual Tomato Art Show, featuring more than 350 original tomato-inspired works from regional artists. Organizers say the collection includes paintings, sculptures, textiles and mixed-media pieces, all available for purchase throughout the weekend.

The show hours are:



Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ART PREVIEW PARTY

For those wanting first access to the artwork, organizers are hosting the Tomato Art Show Preview Party on Thursday, Aug. 6 at Main Street Gallery, located at 625 Main Street.

Tickets cost $50 and organizers say the event sells out each year.

LIVE MUSIC LINEUPS

Friday, Aug. 7 — 37206 Main Stage

Location: Beyond the Edge parking lot



5:30 p.m. — Tobacco Road

6:30 p.m. — Jarren Blair

7:30 p.m. — Girl Tones

9 p.m. — The Foxies

Saturday, Aug. 8 — 37206 Main Stage

Location: Beyond the Edge parking lot



Noon — Threegon

1 p.m. — Massie99

2 p.m. — Wild Bill & The Bruisers

3 p.m. — Raygun

4 p.m. — JT Loux

5 p.m. — Waxed

6 p.m. — Moga Family Band

Saturday, Aug. 8 — 11th St. Stage



11 a.m. — The FBR

Noon — Eva Cassel

1 p.m. — Lonesome Joy

2 p.m. — Abbdavv

3 p.m. — Gremlins

4 p.m. — Chrysalis

5 p.m. — Battle of the Vine fan vote winner

Voting for the three finalists runs June 15-23, with the winner announced July 1



PARADES, COSTUMES AND FLASH MOBS

One of the festival’s biggest attractions is the Push, Pull & Wear Parade, where attendees march through East Nashville in elaborate tomato-themed costumes.

Festivalgoers also gather throughout the day at Troy Duff’s iconic tomato mural in Five Points, where organizers say flash mob performances will feature:



Nashville Salsa Dancing

Swing Dance Nashville

Nashville Rueda Cuban Salsa Dancing

Diva Dance

Construct Breakdancing

CONTESTS AND ACTIVITIES

Several fan-favorite contests return this year, including:



Haiku Contest

Beautiful Tomato Contest

Costume Contest

Biggest, Littlest and Ugliest Contest

Organizers say registration is now open for more than 20 contests and activities.

BLOODY MARY GARDEN PARTY

The festival also includes a 21+ ticketed event called the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Bloody Mary Garden Party presented by the Tennessee Titans.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and includes:



Bloody Marys and mimosas

Garnish bars from local restaurants and bars

Entertainment

Snacks

Entry into the Hat Contest

Organizers encourage attendees to buy tickets in advance because the event typically sells out.

FREE SHUTTLE

A free shuttle will run:



Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say Tomato Art Fest has been voted “Best Festival” in the Nashville Scene Reader’s Polls every year from 2007 through 2025.

More information, tickets and contest registration can be found at TomatoArtFest.com.