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Tootsie's Orchid Lounge turns 66 with free all-day street party and live music on Lower Broadway

Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Montgomery Gentry and more took the outdoor stage between the Apple Store and Bridgestone Arena — all for free.
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WTVF
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Tootsie's Orchid Lounge 66th anniversary bash
A look inside and the history behind Tootsie's on Broadway
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of Nashville's oldest honky tonks threw a free all-day birthday bash on Lower Broadway Sunday, featuring a star-studded lineup of country music artists on an outdoor stage.

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge is celebrating its 66th anniversary with a street party between the Apple Store and Bridgestone Arena. Music kicked off at 11 a.m. and continues until 11 p.m.

WATCH: Tootsie's Orchid Lounge celebrates 66th anniversary with big bash

Tootsie's Orchid Lounge 66th anniversary bash

The lineup includes Dee Jay Silver, Montgomery Gentry, George Birge, Chase Mathew, Brantley Gilbert, and Randy Houser.

The Birthday Bash tradition began with Tootsie's 50th anniversary celebration and has become an annual highlight ever since.

Love Nashville's honky tonk history? Watch our full report from Lower Broadway and see the scene come alive at Tootsie's 66th birthday bash. Have a memory of Tootsie's you'd like to share, or a question about the celebration? Reach out to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — we'd love to hear from you.

A look inside and the history behind Tootsie's on Broadway

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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