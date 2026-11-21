NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — THC drinks could soon disappear from store shelves, and Total Wine says it's already preparing for that possibility.

A federal law passed last year is closing the loophole that allowed many hemp-derived THC products to be sold legally. Total Wine is now asking Congress to step in before that deadline. If they don't act by December 10, then the drinks could be banned by December 11.

WATCH: Total Wine pushes Congress to save hemp THC drinks

Total Wine pushes Congress to save hemp THC drinks

The retailer wants Congress to regulate these drinks more like other adult beverages, arguing there should be consistent rules around what is in them, how they're labeled and who can sell them.

The legal fight traces back to the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp and defined it as having less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. That created a loophole: Products could meet that threshold while still containing enough THC to be intoxicating, and manufacturers also found ways to turn hemp-derived compounds like CBD into other forms of THC.

Congress moved to close that loophole in legislation passed during the government shutdown last November.

Now, Total Wine is supporting a new bipartisan bill from Sen. Tim Sheehy and Sen. Amy Klobuchar that would create federal rules for low-dose, hemp-derived THC beverages rather than allowing them to be forced off shelves. Total Wine says the proposal includes standards for labeling, marketing and safety, while still allowing individual states to decide whether the products can be sold.

The company says consumer demand is why it's putting such a public push behind the issue, including signage and billboards encouraging people to contact Congress.

"At Total Wine, we wanna be there for our consumer. We care about our consumer. We don't exist without consumers. We listen to our consumers, and without listening to them, we would not exist," Patrice Webb said.

Webb said the company plans to keep pressing lawmakers if the deadline arrives without a deal. For Total Wine, that means continuing to lobby lawmakers as the deadline gets closer. The company is also asking customers who want them to stay available to contact their members of Congress.

Will your favorite hemp-derived THC drink survive the December 10 deadline? Watch my full conversation with Total Wine's Patrice Webb to hear exactly what she says is at stake for shoppers — and what the company wants Congress to do before the clock runs out. Have you tried these drinks, or do you have questions about what the new rules could mean for you? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — I'd love to hear from you.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.