Trash, recycling collection will not be provided by NWS on Monday due to hazardous conditions

Metro Trash and Recycling
WTVF
Effective December 21, Nashville is moving six recycling trucks to trash routes usually handled by Red River Waste Solutions to help with the backlog.
Metro Trash and Recycling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trash and recycling collection will not be provided by NWS on Monday, January 26 due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter storm.

NWS will monitor conditions and determine a schedule for the rest of the week.

The four convenience centers will be closed on Monday as well.

