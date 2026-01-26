Trash, recycling collection will not be provided by NWS on Monday due to hazardous conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trash and recycling collection will not be provided by NWS on Monday, January 26 due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter storm.
NWS will monitor conditions and determine a schedule for the rest of the week.
The four convenience centers will be closed on Monday as well.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
