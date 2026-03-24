Tributes pour in for Fisk University grad killed in wrong-way crash in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Friends, family and former professors are mourning the loss of Oluwalayomi Fadero, a 23-year-old Fisk University graduate remembered as brilliant, driven and full of compassion.

Fadero was killed Friday in a wrong-way crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Investigators said 52-year-old Ray Eugene Padgett, a parolee, was driving a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck in the wrong direction when he collided with Fadero’s Hyundai Elantra. Police say the crash happened as Fadero attempted to turn from Murfreesboro Pike onto Hickory Woods Drive.

Padgett survived the crash. Fadero did not.

Authorities said Padgett is now facing multiple felony charges, including criminally negligent homicide, vehicular homicide by recklessness, attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license. He is being held on a $805,000 bond.

Those who knew Fadero said she was known by many as “Layo” . Friends said she was heading home with her dog, Nala, at the time of the crash. Nala survived.

Fadero had recently earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science, with a minor in business administration.

She was continuing her education in an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was expected to graduate in August 2026, according to a GoFundMe created to support her family.

Former professors said her academic achievements were only part of what made her stand out.

“I had the privilege of teaching Oluwalayomi a couple of courses while I was at Fisk. She was a truly brilliant young lady, and I am heartbroken to hear this sad news,” said Dr. Lei Qian, now an associate professor of computer science and data science at Meharry Medical College.

Dr. Ning Zhang, assistant professor and coordinator of computer science and data science at Fisk, said Fadero was “a very strong student, thoughtful, hardworking, and clearly full of potential.”

“I remember her as a bright, hardworking, and promising young woman with a future full of potential,” added Dr. Firdous Kausar.

Dr. Sajid Hussain, chair and professor of computer science and data science at Fisk University, said Fadero brought both talent and energy into the classroom.

“She was a very good student, interactive in the classes, bringing fun to the classes and to her friends,” Hussain said. “She obtained solid software engineering internships at Amazon, Dell, and LEAD programs.”

Beyond the classroom, Fadero was actively involved on campus. She was a member of the Fisk African Students Association, which described her in a statement as a “beloved, intelligent and kind young woman.”

She was also a member of the Delta Mu Chapter of Gamma Iota Sigma. In a statement, the organization said Fadero’s presence brought “light, grace, and warmth into every room she entered,” adding that her impact “will never be forgotten.”

“In moments like these, words often fall short,” the organization wrote. “As we grieve, we also remember and honor Oluwalayomi—her spirit, her kindness, and the love she shared so freely.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help support her family during this time.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy