Trisha Yearwood hosts Nashville benefit concert for Susan G. Komen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trisha Yearwood and friends are hosting Band As One Nashville on Sunday at 7 p.m. to support the fight against breast cancer.

The event will feature performances by people like Reba McEntire, Ashley Mcbryde and The War and Treaty. It is the biggest Concert For the Cure benefiting Susan G. Komen, an organization that conducts breast cancer research in hopes of finding a cure.

Eryn Cooper is hosting the concert. She shared details about what fans can expect from the event, why it is important to support Susan G. Komen, and what people need to know if they want to attend. You can see it in the live interview above.

More information and tickets are available here.

Watch the video above to see the full preview of the Band As One Nashville concert and learn more about how you can support breast cancer research. If you have questions or a story idea, email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.