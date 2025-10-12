Two 18-year-olds arrested after breaking into vehicles, fleeing in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two 18-year-olds remain in custody after Metro Nashville Police say they were spotted early Sunday morning breaking into several vehicles on Church Street, then fled in a stolen car before being tracked down by detectives.

According to the MNPD, Esean Harris and Dareon Henry were among five people who ran from a stolen Nissan Maxima after Vehicle Crimes Section detectives attempted to stop it. Police said the Maxima, stolen Friday morning from Nolensville Pike, had been used in a string of recent car burglaries. The car was located and followed by the MNPD Aviation Unit to Nolensville Pike, where Harris and Henry were arrested.

Detectives recovered a loaded handgun, a window punch, and an Autel key fob—commonly used to reprogram vehicles—along with a stolen backpack from a Range Rover broken into on Church Street. Police said the stolen Maxima itself had been reprogrammed as the owner still had the keys to her vehicle.

Harris faces three counts of motor vehicle burglary, vandalism, and evading arrest. His bond is set at $42,000. Henry faces three counts of motor vehicle burglary, two counts of theft, and evading arrest, with bond set at $62,000.

Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.