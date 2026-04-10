Two indicted in 2024 I-24 shooting that killed passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men have been indicted in connection with the December 2024 fatal shooting of a 20-year-old on Interstate 24 near the Sillman Evans Bridge.

MNPD Qlanzo Moore (left) and Markist Jones (right)

Qlanzo Moore, 21, is jailed without bond on charges including first-degree murder, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault, use of a firearm in a dangerous felony, and evidence tampering.

Markist Jones, 34, is also charged with murder and evidence tampering. He is currently serving time in a Tennessee prison on unrelated drug and weapons charges.

Investigators said the victim, De’Angelo Black, was riding in a Saturn Ion when a dispute began with another group at a North Nashville gas station. Authorities said the other vehicle followed the Saturn onto the interstate, where shots were fired shortly after entering I-24 west from I-40.

Black, who was seated in the back, was the only person struck. The driver exited onto Shelby Avenue and flagged down an officer working a nearby football traffic assignment. Black was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

The case was led by Homicide Unit Detective Miranda Vaughan, whose investigation identified Moore and Jones as the suspects.