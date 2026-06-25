Two people killed in overnight shootings in Nashville; woman critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed and a woman was critically injured in two separate overnight shootings in Nashville.

Both shootings happened just before 1 a.m.

Nashville Metro Police responded to the Comfort Inn on Demonbreun Street in Midtown, located between Music Row and The Gulch, across the street from the Tin Roof. Officers found a man shot and killed inside a room. A woman was also found shot in the leg in the parking lot. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Midtown shooting.

The second shooting happened at the States at Brentwood apartment complex, near the Kroger on Franklin Road and Church Street. Police found a man dead inside the complex. Few details have been released about what led to that shooting.

Both shootings remain active investigations.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.