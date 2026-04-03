Two threats in two days prompt lockdown at West Wilson Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two threats in two days toward a local middle school spurred a lockdown, parent panic, and lots of questions.

Thankfully, Mt. Juliet Police say the anonymous calls threatening West Wilson Middle School were not credible.

Even so, school administrators jumped into action — letting families know about the first threat on the school on Tuesday and the second threat that came in Thursday.

Parents were able to coordinate with their kids and authorities ramped up patrols around campus.

"I think the whole atmosphere was a lot of just, you know, this happened yesterday and now it's happening today...just trying to figure out what's causing it and who's causing it and how we can prevent it," said Erin Weston, a Metro school teacher and mother of two 12-year-old students at West Wilson.

She said since Uvalde, and now that it's hit closer to home, she has had to have some tough conversations with her kids.

"At this point it's just like a trust thing, you know? You have to trust that the people who are trained to do this are doing their job, and I can only do my job as well, as a parent and as a teacher," she told NewsChannel 5.

She trusts those who work at West Wilson to take care of the students but also says it's a new world we live in.

"I want school to be school again, you know?" she said. "I just want it to be a place where everyone feels safe and welcome and loved, and hopefully we can work towards that in the future."

Wilson County Schools are off tomorrow for the Easter weekend, so kids will have a long break before going back to school on Monday.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is taking the lead now on this investigation, with help from the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.