U.S. Marshals seek public's help in locating rape suspect last seen in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Marshals and Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on rape charges from February, 2025.

Michael Shane Vaughn, 46, is wanted on two counts of rape.

Vaughn is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 5' 10" and weighing 180 pounds.

Officials said the incident took place in Nashville in February of last year.

According to detectives, Vaughn said he planned to flee to Alaska, where he has lived before. They also say he was last seen in Nashville in September, 2025.

If you have any information, contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2, by email at USMStips@usdoj.gov, or call 911.