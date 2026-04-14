Usher, Chris Brown announce Nashville tour stop at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two of R&B’s biggest stars are bringing a major summer concert to Music City.
Usher and Chris Brown are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 25 as part of “The R&B Tour,” according to a post from the venue.
Fans can sign up now for artist presale access through the tour’s official website.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp