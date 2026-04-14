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Usher, Chris Brown announce Nashville tour stop at Nissan Stadium

Usher, Chris Brown announce Nashville tour stop at Nissan Stadium
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Usher, Chris Brown announce Nashville tour stop at Nissan Stadium
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two of R&B’s biggest stars are bringing a major summer concert to Music City.

Usher and Chris Brown are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 25 as part of “The R&B Tour,” according to a post from the venue.

Fans can sign up now for artist presale access through the tour’s official website.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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