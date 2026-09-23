Vehicle crashes into MNPS school bus in Antioch; 2 students, driver report minor injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle crashed into the back of an MNPS school bus in Antioch Wednesday morning, sending two students and the bus driver for medical evaluation.
Metro Nashville Public Schools said the bus was headed to JFK Middle School when the crash happened near Arrogate Drive and Mt. View Road just before 9 a.m.
Ten students were on board at the time.
According to MNPS, two students and the driver reported minor injuries and were taken for further medical evaluation.
The remaining students were transported to school, and their parents were notified about the crash.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston