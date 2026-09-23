Vehicle crashes into MNPS school bus in Antioch; 2 students, driver report minor injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle crashed into the back of an MNPS school bus in Antioch Wednesday morning, sending two students and the bus driver for medical evaluation.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said the bus was headed to JFK Middle School when the crash happened near Arrogate Drive and Mt. View Road just before 9 a.m.

Ten students were on board at the time.

According to MNPS, two students and the driver reported minor injuries and were taken for further medical evaluation.

The remaining students were transported to school, and their parents were notified about the crash.