Visit Music City reveals lineup for 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Visit Music City has announced the full lineup and schedule for Nashville's 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 celebration, a two-day event featuring more than 30 artists across five stages. The free event will take place July 3-4 in downtown Nashville as part of the city's expanded America 250 celebration.

Headliners include The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Lauren Daigle, NE-YO, Nick Jonas and Sublime.

The performances will anchor "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash," a live three-hour television special hosted by Ryan Seacrest airing from 7-10 p.m. CDT on ABC. The broadcast will also include performances from Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw.

The celebration will culminate with the July 4 Fireworks and Drone Show, featuring 1,000 drones and what organizers describe as the largest fireworks and aerial drone display in Nashville history.

Friday, July 3: A Prelude to the Fourth

The celebration begins July 3 with live music, games and family activities.

Amazon Family Fun Zone Stage at Walk of Fame Park



11 a.m. - DJ Sister Sprouse

Noon - Madison Hughes

1 p.m. - Denitia

2 p.m. - Kylie Frey

3 p.m. - Ashland Craft

4 p.m. - Brittney Spencer

615 Indie Live Stage at The Green



2 p.m. - DJ Jason Eskridge

3 p.m. - Boy Orbison

4 p.m. - New Translations

5 p.m. - The Brummies

6 p.m. - The Foxies

Saturday, July 4

Five stages will be active throughout downtown Nashville.

Amazon Family Fun Zone Stage at Walk of Fame Park



11 a.m. - DJ Rod Youree

Noon - SanRafaelBand

1 p.m. - Joe West Band

2 p.m. - The Woods

3 p.m. - Les Kerr and The Bayou Band

4 p.m. - The Magi

The Green at Riverfront Park



Noon - DJ Rideout

1 p.m. - Abigail Ragan

2 p.m. - Striking Matches

3 p.m. - MŌRIAH

4 p.m. - Charlie Worsham

Public Square Park Stage



1 p.m. - DJ Smoke

2 p.m. - Regi Wooten and Friends

3 p.m. - The Nashville Soul Experience

4 p.m. - Kenny Sharp

5:15 p.m. - Shannon Sanders & The Music City All-Stars

Main Stage at First and Broadway

The main concert begins at 4 p.m.



4 p.m. - DJ Coach

4:50 p.m. - Opening ceremonies, including remarks from Mayor Freddie O'Connell, a color guard presentation, national anthem and Operation Song

5:35 p.m. - The All-American Rejects

Beginning at 7 p.m., the nationally televised portion of the event will feature:



Boyz II Men

Brothers Osborne

Clint Black

Lauren Daigle

NE-YO

Nick Jonas

Sublime

The All-American Rejects

Fireworks and Drone Show

At 9:30 p.m., the Nashville Symphony, under the direction of Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, will perform from Ascend Amphitheater ahead of the fireworks and drone show.

Organizers said the display will feature 1,000 drones, more than 1,000 floating flares and 12-inch fireworks shells, the largest ever used in Nashville.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers said the 2025 celebration drew a record 365,000 attendees and generated an estimated $23.8 million in direct visitor spending.