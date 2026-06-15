Visit Music City reveals lineup for 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Visit Music City has announced the full lineup and schedule for Nashville's 2026 Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4 celebration, a two-day event featuring more than 30 artists across five stages. The free event will take place July 3-4 in downtown Nashville as part of the city's expanded America 250 celebration.
Headliners include The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Lauren Daigle, NE-YO, Nick Jonas and Sublime.
The performances will anchor "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash," a live three-hour television special hosted by Ryan Seacrest airing from 7-10 p.m. CDT on ABC. The broadcast will also include performances from Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw.
The celebration will culminate with the July 4 Fireworks and Drone Show, featuring 1,000 drones and what organizers describe as the largest fireworks and aerial drone display in Nashville history.
Friday, July 3: A Prelude to the Fourth
The celebration begins July 3 with live music, games and family activities.
Amazon Family Fun Zone Stage at Walk of Fame Park
- 11 a.m. - DJ Sister Sprouse
- Noon - Madison Hughes
- 1 p.m. - Denitia
- 2 p.m. - Kylie Frey
- 3 p.m. - Ashland Craft
- 4 p.m. - Brittney Spencer
615 Indie Live Stage at The Green
- 2 p.m. - DJ Jason Eskridge
- 3 p.m. - Boy Orbison
- 4 p.m. - New Translations
- 5 p.m. - The Brummies
- 6 p.m. - The Foxies
Saturday, July 4
Five stages will be active throughout downtown Nashville.
Amazon Family Fun Zone Stage at Walk of Fame Park
- 11 a.m. - DJ Rod Youree
- Noon - SanRafaelBand
- 1 p.m. - Joe West Band
- 2 p.m. - The Woods
- 3 p.m. - Les Kerr and The Bayou Band
- 4 p.m. - The Magi
The Green at Riverfront Park
- Noon - DJ Rideout
- 1 p.m. - Abigail Ragan
- 2 p.m. - Striking Matches
- 3 p.m. - MŌRIAH
- 4 p.m. - Charlie Worsham
Public Square Park Stage
- 1 p.m. - DJ Smoke
- 2 p.m. - Regi Wooten and Friends
- 3 p.m. - The Nashville Soul Experience
- 4 p.m. - Kenny Sharp
- 5:15 p.m. - Shannon Sanders & The Music City All-Stars
Main Stage at First and Broadway
The main concert begins at 4 p.m.
- 4 p.m. - DJ Coach
- 4:50 p.m. - Opening ceremonies, including remarks from Mayor Freddie O'Connell, a color guard presentation, national anthem and Operation Song
- 5:35 p.m. - The All-American Rejects
Beginning at 7 p.m., the nationally televised portion of the event will feature:
- Boyz II Men
- Brothers Osborne
- Clint Black
- Lauren Daigle
- NE-YO
- Nick Jonas
- Sublime
- The All-American Rejects
Fireworks and Drone Show
At 9:30 p.m., the Nashville Symphony, under the direction of Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, will perform from Ascend Amphitheater ahead of the fireworks and drone show.
Organizers said the display will feature 1,000 drones, more than 1,000 floating flares and 12-inch fireworks shells, the largest ever used in Nashville.
The event is free and open to the public. Organizers said the 2025 celebration drew a record 365,000 attendees and generated an estimated $23.8 million in direct visitor spending.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom