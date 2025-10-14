Volunteers prepare to collect Operation Christmas Child donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers across Tennessee are preparing to take part in Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, happening November 17–24.
Nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will open across the country, giving individuals, families, and groups the chance to donate gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.
The project, organized by Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered more than 230 million shoeboxes since 1993. Each are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children affected by war, poverty or disaster.
This year’s goal is to reach 12 million children. Donors can pack boxes at home and use the “Follow Your Box” option to track where their gift is delivered.
To find a drop-off location or learn how to pack a shoebox, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.
- Carrie Sharp