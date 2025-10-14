Volunteers prepare to collect Operation Christmas Child donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers across Tennessee are preparing to take part in Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, happening November 17–24.

Nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will open across the country, giving individuals, families, and groups the chance to donate gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.

The project, organized by Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered more than 230 million shoeboxes since 1993. Each are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children affected by war, poverty or disaster.

This year’s goal is to reach 12 million children. Donors can pack boxes at home and use the “Follow Your Box” option to track where their gift is delivered.

To find a drop-off location or learn how to pack a shoebox, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.