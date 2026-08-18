Want one more look at the Titans before the season? Wednesday’s practice is open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are giving fans another chance to see the team before the 2026 season begins.

The Titans announced that Wednesday’s training camp practice at the Vanderbilt Health Football Center will now be open to fans.

Free tickets for the Aug. 19 practice are available to claim at TennesseeTitans.com/TrainingCamp.

Including Wednesday, three open training camp practices remain this year. Fans can also claim tickets for the Titans’ joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 21, and the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Free parking will be available at Nissan Stadium in Lot G/M, with complimentary shuttles running continuously between the stadium and the practice facility during practice.

There is no public parking available on-site at the Vanderbilt Health Football Center.