Wanted convicted felon arrested in Nashville with stolen gun, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted felon wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Monday in Nashville after police say he tried to run from detectives and was found carrying a stolen handgun.

Metro Nashville Police said TITANS Unit detectives arrested 28-year-old Jaderius Terrell on Gallatin Pike North. He was wanted in connection with an August domestic violence incident.

According to police, Terrell punched his 11-year-old son and pointed a handgun at the child’s mother before fleeing from North Precinct officers who tried to pursue him.

Warrants charged him with aggravated assault, child abuse, being a felon in possession of a weapon and evading arrest.

Police said detectives located Terrell Monday morning. He allegedly tried to run and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Officers found a stolen handgun on him, according to MNPD. Police said the gun had been taken from a woman’s Oakwood Avenue home in March during an aggravated stalking incident. Terrell had been charged in that case, but those charges were later dismissed.

Detectives also recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia from Terrell’s vehicle, police said.

Terrell was additionally charged Monday with evading and resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor and felony weapon possession, marijuana possession, theft of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrell, who police said was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2016, remained jailed Tuesday afternoon on a $110,000 bond.

MNPD said federal gun charges are also anticipated.