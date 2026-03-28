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Water main break closes James Robertson Pkwy between Rep. John Lewis Way N and Rosa L. Parks Blvd

road closed generic
WTVF
road closed generic
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Department of Transportation said James Robertson Parkway is closed between Rep. John Lewis Way North and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard due to a water main break.

All lanes are blocked as crews work to address the issue. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

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