Water main break closes lanes near Vanderbilt area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A water main break was reported Wednesday at 21st Avenue South and Medical Center Drive, according to NDOT.
NDOT said the break was reported at 11:45 a.m.
All left lanes are closed at this time, while one right lane in each direction remains open.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom