'We do not want them anywhere:' Historic turnout pushes Nashville to act on data center regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of Nashvillians crowded inside and outside Metro's Planning Commission Thursday night, demanding new regulations for data centers in Davidson County.

"This is my first time coming to a meeting like this, let alone speaking at one," said one attendee.

The turnout came as DC Blox secured land next to the Nashville Zoo with plans to build a facility, drawing concern from residents, educators, and medical professionals alike.

"As a physician, I'm gravely concerned about the detrimental health impacts of data centers, specifically increased carbon emissions, noise pollution, light pollution, and electronic waste generation," said Dr. Joy Henningsen, who lives in Nashville.

An educator also raised concerns about the impact on children.

"Beyond loss of habitat and water usage, we also have to consider the sensory strain that data centers may put on our kids," the educator said.

A 10-year-old named Wilder put it simply.

"I don't like humming and buzzing in my ears. Do you think animals would?" Wilder said.

Speakers urged the commission to act.

"Do it because you believe in respecting the earth. Do it because you believe in respecting the people who live here and do it because you have the power to make a difference in our city's future. Do it because it is the right thing to do," said another attendee.

Attorney and former Metro Planning Director Doug Sloan, representing DC Blox, argued the company's designs would limit noise, reduce water intake and avoid extra costs for the community.

"Public policies should recognize these differences and regulate facilities based on the actual impacts rather than assumptions that all data centers operate the same way," Sloan said.

But the company's pitch was met with resistance. Sloan also noted the hostility directed at his client.

"They're receiving death threats from people like this," Sloan said.

The bill's sponsor, Rollin Horton, said the legislation defines small, medium and large data centers, placing limits on how they operate and how close they can be to neighborhoods, schools, daycares, parks, and zoos. It would also ban massive centers.

"We need to make sure that this bill is as strong as it possibly can be," Horton said.

Horton called Thursday night's turnout the largest in planning commission history. It even had a Dr. Seuss-style warning from Henningsen.

"We do not want them near a fox. We do not want them near the hawks. We do not want them with a mouse. We do not want them near our house. We do not want them here or there. We do not want them anywhere," Henningsen said.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell shared a statement on the issue.

"Mayor O'Connell is working closely with the Department of Law and Metro departments to ensure large-scale data centers don't harm our local communities. The Mayor's Office is looking at what options are available under the law for the mayor and the Metro government to implement safeguards to protect our air, water, and rate payers, and keep our neighborhoods and our residents from being negatively impacted by these facilities," O'Connell said.

Fisk University, which is also extending invitations to community leaders to learn more about a data center project on its campus, released a statement welcoming dialogue.

"As technology advancements continue to outpace access, institutions like Fisk must embrace this new era of technology to ensure our community doesn't get left behind," university leaders said.

The planning commission is expected to make its recommendation on June 25, before the Metro Council takes its vote on July 7.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com