What's behind the widespread confusion over enrollment for Nashville’s new free bus pass pilot program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new program that could save money for WeGo bus riders is rolling out across Nashville. It offers low-income Nashvillians a free, three-year bus pass, but during its pilot phase, some neighbors said signing up has been confusing.

For Mariselys Tull, the bus is her only way to get around Davidson County. She spends about $90 a year on bus passes and says learning she qualifies for the Journey Pass program — an initiative of WeGo Public Transit and the Choose How You Move transportation program — was life-changing for her and her family.

“I really need it because I have a lot of appointments with my babies and I take my daddy to appointments, so that’s why I really need it,” Tull said.

The program provides income-eligible neighbors with a free, three-year bus pass. During the pilot phase, eligibility is limited to people receiving services through partnering Metro departments.

Tull, who lives in Napier, said she went a few blocks to a registration event at Sudekum last week but was turned away because she didn’t live in the apartments and didn’t have a copy of her lease — a requirement she says wasn’t listed online.

“It was frustrating,” she said.

Her father, by contrast, had a much easier experience when he signed up at the Metro Action Commission last week.

“He just went in there and got out. He said he wasn’t even there for three minutes,” Tull said. “So your dad didn’t have to show anything? No.”

Other residents have shared confusion on MAC’s Facebook page about what documentation is required. The page responded: “Any resident with low income is welcome. If you’re a current customer, we’ve already verified your income, so no additional documentation is necessary.”

In response to these questions, the Choose How You Move team said WeGo is working on a central website to clarify what participants need to bring during these early stages.

Tull said the Journey Pass will help many people, but said clearer communication is needed.

“They need to do more communication to the people,” she said.

The Journey Pass Program will formally launch Nov. 5, with additional stages planned for later. Officials said people who don’t currently receive services from partnering Metro departments will be considered during the program’s next phase in 2026.

You can find out more information regarding upcoming registration events and FAQ; here.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy