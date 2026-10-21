WeGo offers transit options to help Nashville voters get to the polls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville voters looking for a way to get to the polls can use WeGo Public Transit during early voting and on Election Day.

Early voting in Davidson County runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29. WeGo has identified bus routes and WeGo Link zones serving several early voting locations throughout the county.

Several sites are directly served by bus routes, including Casa Azafrán Community Center, the Election Commission Office, Hermitage Library, Madison Library, Lentz Public Health Center and Southeast Library.

For locations without direct bus service, voters may be able to use WeGo Link, a first-mile and last-mile service offered in partnership with Uber.

On Election Day, Nov. 3, voters can use the Davidson County Election Day Polling Place Finder to locate their polling place and see nearby bus stops.

More information about early voting locations and transportation options is available here.