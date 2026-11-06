Whiskey Wonderland Gingerbread Bar opens at JW Marriott Nashville with a life-sized holiday pop-up bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking for something festive to do, the Whiskey Wonderland Gingerbread Bar is now open at the JW Marriott Nashville.

The event is a gingerbread distillery and a life-sized holiday pop-up whiskey bar — the only one of its kind in Nashville.

For months, the pastry team at the JW Marriott has been baking away, and now all of their hard work is ready for guests to enjoy.

To bring the display to life, the team created 1,450 gingerbread tiles, using 480 pounds of flour, 260 pounds of sugar, 380 eggs, 240 gallons of honey, 85 pounds of ginger powder, and more.

Daniel Mangione with JW Marriott Nashville shared details about the preparation, what visitors can take part in, and what people need to know before they go.

The bar will stay open until January 10. It is open from 5 to 9 p.m., staying open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They recommend making reservations. You can find more information here.

Have you added Nashville's only Whiskey Wonderland Gingerbread Bar to your holiday to-do list? Watch the video above for a first look inside the life-sized pop-up — and if you've visited a festive spot you think others should know about, email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share it.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.