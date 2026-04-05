Woman found stabbed to death in Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a suspected domestic violence-related killing Saturday morning in Antioch.

Ashley Davis, 37, was found dead in her bedroom at an apartment on Cedar Pointe Parkway with multiple stab wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.