Woman killed while sleeping underneath semi-truck trailer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a semi-truck while she was lying underneath its trailer, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. behind the Shell gas station on Fesslers Lane.

Police said the woman, tentatively identified as a 46-year-old who frequented the area, had been sleeping underneath the trailer when the semi-truck pulled out of its parking space. She was struck by the truck’s rear tires.

The semi-truck did not stop after the crash. Police said the driver may not have known the woman had been struck.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to positively identify the woman through fingerprints.

MNPD’s Fatal Crash team is investigating.