Woman to face vehicular homicide charge after deadly Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 32-year-old woman will face a vehicular homicide by intoxication charge after a crash early Tuesday morning killed a Nashville man, according to Metro police.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at Harding Place and Linbar Drive.
Police said Lizbeth Delgado Cruz, of La Vergne, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon west on Harding Place when she ran a red light and struck the driver’s side of a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 30-year-old Martin Villagomez Jr.
Both drivers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Villagomez died.
Police said a nurse at the hospital told officers they detected an odor of alcohol on Delgado Cruz. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Delgado Cruz will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after she is released from the hospital.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp