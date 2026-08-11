Woman to face vehicular homicide charge after deadly Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 32-year-old woman will face a vehicular homicide by intoxication charge after a crash early Tuesday morning killed a Nashville man, according to Metro police.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at Harding Place and Linbar Drive.

Police said Lizbeth Delgado Cruz, of La Vergne, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon west on Harding Place when she ran a red light and struck the driver’s side of a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 30-year-old Martin Villagomez Jr.

Both drivers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Villagomez died.

Police said a nurse at the hospital told officers they detected an odor of alcohol on Delgado Cruz. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Delgado Cruz will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after she is released from the hospital.