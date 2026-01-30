Youth Villages needs mentors for children in state custody across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For children in state custody, life can change in an instant, often through traumatic circumstances beyond their control. One organization is stepping in to offer something life-changing: a trusted, one-on-one mentor.

January is National Mentoring Month, and Youth Villages' mentorship program needs volunteers. The organization provides support for children in group homes who are in state custody.

Ian O'Connell, a semi-retired mentor, spends his time playing games, sharing meals and providing one-on-one time to teenage boys in Youth Villages group homes.

"If you could help somebody get their life where they want to go in life, that is just a fulfilling experience," O'Connell said.

O'Connell believes the activities they do together create opportunities for meaningful conversations.

"Whether it's a computer game or a board game, you're doing something that's active, but you can still have those conversations, during that time," O'Connell said.

The children in the program have experienced trauma and work with many adults who have authority over them. O'Connell says his role as a mentor is different.

"They've had trauma of whatever sort. They're working with a lot of really great adults. But every single one of those person has a responsibility to them and authority over them. As a mentor, I have no authority other than to keep them safe, and that gives them a freedom that they don't have," O'Connell said.

By building relationships gradually, O'Connell opens their minds to new experiences and career opportunities.

"To me, it's really cool because if you can expose somebody to something that they'd be very interested in but didn't know existed," O'Connell said.

Youth Villages group homes have 28 children in state custody at any given time. At least half of them lack mentors, creating a significant need for volunteers willing to spend time with these children.

Michelle Booker, Youth Villages Group Homes Assistant Director, explains the difference mentors make.

"We do have constant positive support with our kids, be it their staff, their DCS workers, case managers, lawyers, what have you. But, a mentor is a person that says, hey, I want to take my time out and volunteer and be a support to you," Booker said.

The support starts with small moments that lead to significant impacts.

"So it takes time to build that. But once you build a relationship, there's just endless possibilities," O'Connell said.

For those interested in becoming a mentor, the time commitment is relatively manageable: a weekly call and one-on-one visits a few times per month. You can find more information here to volunteer.

For those interested in becoming a mentor, the time commitment is relatively manageable: a weekly call and one-on-one visits a few times per month. You can find more information here to volunteer.

