Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Alexandria, TBI investigating

ALEXANDRIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Alexandria, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Patrick Ray said two deputies were attempting to serve a court-ordered warrant on 48-year-old Gary Ray Ashford, of Goodner Lane, when the incident occurred.
“During the arrest, Ashford produced a weapon and came toward the deputies,” Ray said in a statement.“ The deputies shot Ashford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The District Attorney’s Office was notified, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation into the shooting.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.
