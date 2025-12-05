MTSU professor identified as victim in early-morning highway shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — DeKalb County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting after a woman was found fatally wounded in the roadway along Smithville Highway early Thursday morning. The victim has since been identified as Dr. Ashleigh E. McKinzie, 41, a faculty member in Middle Tennessee State University’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

Deputies responded to the area of Captain’s Point Road in the early hours of Dec. 4 and found McKinzie in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. A loaded and cocked handgun belonging to her was discovered beside her, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

An adult male, identified as Todd C. Stanton, 27, was also on the scene. Investigators say a handgun registered to him was found on the hood of his truck and that he is cooperating with authorities. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

In a statement Thursday, MTSU said it had learned of McKinzie’s passing and extended condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and students. The university noted the loss “will affect many in our community” and encouraged students, faculty, and staff to access available counseling and support services.

Investigators say the case remains active as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.