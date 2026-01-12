New details in death of MTSU professor Ashleigh Mckinzie

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An MTSU professor found shot to death in the middle of a road. Now more than a month later, questions remain over how and why this happened.

But NewsChannel 5 has learned some new details that provide some answers ...

The incident happened more than a month ago, and still limited only information has been made public but I have learned more.

It was just before 5 a.m. on December 4th when deputies in DeKalb county took an emergency call of a shooting and a woman down.

They arrived at Smithville Highway in the area of Captain's Point Road and found 41-year-old Ashleigh McKinzie shot several times.

The tenured MTSU sociology professor who was renting a home nearby died at the scene.

Deputies found a loaded and cocked handgun which belonged to McKinzie right next to her body.

Now the 911 call was made by 27-year-old Todd Stanton.

He was there on the scene when deputies arrived and Stanton had placed his handgun on the hood of his truck.

Investigators say McKinzie and Stanton did not know each other.

Stanton told authorities he was simply driving to work when he encountered McKinzie in the roadway with her gun.

He had to stop ... and when she pointed the gun at him he told deputies he acted in self-defense.

The incident has shocked everyone who knew McKinzie a much loved and respected professor.

Stanton has cooperated and, at this point, no criminal charges have been filed.

The TBI is investigating and a final report with autopsy and toxicology testing results is due this week.

That final report will go to the District Attorney who will then decided if this was a case of self-defense or something more.

