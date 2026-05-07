Tennessee Tech student tells story of first-generation Americans with glasswork exhibit

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are a lot of ways someone can choose to tell their story. One student's using an incredible talent to share his experience and that of many more.

"I need more water already!" laughed Davĩd Rios, hurrying through a glass blowing space.

Something you learn quick in there is dehydration is likely.

"Blow some glass, y'all!" Rios called to his fellow classmates. "Studio's hot! Studio's live!"

The hot shop's the happy place for Rios, a senior at Tennessee Tech University's Appalachian Center for Craft.

"Glass blowing was the moment that brought us together, brought our community together," Rios said of his class. "In glass, you're taught that anything is possible. You can make anything."

For Rios, it's also storytelling. His senior thesis is now an exhibit on campus. It's his story.

"My work celebrates Chicano and immigrant experiences," Rios said. "My work is about celebrating immigrants."

There are these specifics in the work. His grandfather used to pick mandarin oranges. A glass piece pays tribute to that. He's recreated in glass the candies he loved as a child.

"These are traditional Mexican pastries," Rios continued, picking up another of his glass creations. "My grandma would always give them to me as a little kid for breakfast."

He turned his attention to an alter created from glass items.

"As a kid, anytime a family member passed away, we'd have to make an alter for them."

There's even a personal story behind the name of the exhibit.

"Bajo La Misma Luna means 'under the same moon,'" Rios said. "Bajo La Misma Luna is a film about coming to America and holding on to your beliefs and traditions. It was the first movie I saw in movie theaters with my extended family."

As a twelve-year-old in Tacoma, Washington, Rios was enrolled in the glass blowing program in the youth development arts nonprofit Hilltop Artists. By the time he arrived to Tennessee Tech, his skill was striking to assistant professor Damon MacNaught.

"Davĩd is definitely a one in a million individual," MacNaught said. "He's passionate about his ability, able to convey his passion for his cultural heritage into the work."

The exhibit is at the Appalachian Center for Craft through May 11th, with a reception on Friday, May 8 from 3pm to 6pm. This very personal work has a purpose.

"My story's just one of many," Rios said. "This celebrates more than myself, first generation Americans. I think about how I can hold on to these traditions. America's a melting pot. We're beautiful because we are so culminating of all these different aspects, all these different heritages. That's beautiful. That's a reason to celebrate."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.