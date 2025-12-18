Two adults jailed after child trafficking uncovered at Smithville Mexican grocery and eatery

Two adults are in jail following a three-month investigation into what authorities described as a child trafficking and human smuggling operation in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation uncovered a scheme in which four children were brought into the United States and forced to work in Smithville.

According to the sheriff, smugglers tied to a Mexican drug cartel transported the children across the border into Arizona. From there, the children were sent to DeKalb County.

Investigators said the children were forced to work at Chabelita’s Restaurant and Market in exchange for housing. Authorities said one of the children, a girl, was staying in a home with adults, while the other three children — all boys — were living alone in a separate residence.

Detectives said they learned about the operation after one of the children went to the Smithville Police Department for help, prompting a joint investigation.

Two adults have now been arrested and are being held in jail. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The children are now in the care of the TN Department of Children’s Services.

