Coach Maurice Haggins has spent 50 years shaping young lives through Charlotte Lions youth football

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For most kids, youth football is a few years of their childhood.

For Maurice Haggins, it has been most of his life.

For 50 years, the Army veteran has coached the Charlotte Lions Junior Pro Football Program — and he doesn't just plan the plays. He picks up the players, too.

"This is my ministry," he said. "As long as I can get one or two to say a prayer and give God thanks, that means a lot to me."

For half a century, Haggins has been teaching kids a game — and using it to teach them a whole lot more.

"Discipline, sportsmanship, and most of all – serving the good Lord," Haggins said.

One of those kids was Hunter Luna. Haggins coached Luna when he was young. Now, Luna coaches right beside him.

"When we're out here, it's family," Luna said. "Family over everything."

When I asked Haggins about it, he laughed, confirming he was the one yelling at Luna during drills.

Haggins said the lessons he teaches go beyond the field.

"Come out here and play the game free of the fear of failure," said Luna. "Because at the end of the day, every one of these coaches and every one of those parents on the sidelines is going to love you regardless."

Football is a game of handoffs. Some are measured in inches and yards. The best ones are measured in generations.

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