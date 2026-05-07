Greater Things Christian School superintendent charged for allowing sex offender near students

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly three months after a private Christian school superintendent admitted to allowing a convicted child offender near students, Chris Harris now faces a charge of his own.

Harris was booked in the Dickson County Jail on a single misdemeanor charge for allowing a registered sex offender to be around children, a sex offender violation under Tennessee law. He bonded out of jail shortly after booking.

In February, Harris sent a letter to parents explaining it was an "error in judgment" to allow Robert Hankins to volunteer on campus. Hankins was convicted of child pornography in 2008.

Jobeth and Rob Peeler pulled their daughter from Greater Things Christian School after learning of Hankins' presence on campus. Jobeth also lost her job as the school's nurse as a result. The Peelers say they were not the only family who spoke to investigators about Harris' case.

"As long as he's running the show, then it's not a safe environment for children," Rob said.

The Peelers say they have no regrets about their decision and believe children remain in harm's way.

"Absolutely, I would stand up to him every day, because these kids are way more important," Jobeth said.

"Your kids are your number one priority. We have to keep them safe and we cannot turn a blind eye and hope things will go away," she said.

Since pulling their daughter from the school, the Peelers say the experience has forced their family to have difficult conversations.

"It feels that we can breathe," Jobeth said. "She has to know... the world is full of bad people, that people make mistakes and people get caught and people don't, but there is a consequence for every action."

Harris' attorney, Larry Crain, said they believe Harris has kept children safe and that he will be acquitted. Crain said Harris remains employed at Greater Things Christian School as superintendent.

The executive leadership team at the school did not respond to questions about the charge or whether they plan to take any action against Harris.

Harris is due back in court May 13.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

