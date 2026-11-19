BURNS, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, people battling addiction can spend weeks or months in treatment, only to leave and return to the same unstable environment they were trying to escape.

Now, a new recovery community in Dickson County hopes to change what happens after treatment.

The Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency announced that Après, Tennessee's first-of-its-kind comprehensive recovery community, will open in Burns, Tennessee, in early 2027.

The community will bring together recovery housing, clinical services, sober-living support, transportation, life skills and workforce development, and individualized care in a safe, supportive environment.

Après will serve eligible individuals seeking next steps after detox, treatment, incarceration or personal crisis.

The name means "to come after." After detox. After incarceration. After residential treatment.

For Director April Clark, this isn't just another home. It's something she says she's imagined for years.

"It's been a dream of mine for years to have an opportunity to do more than corrections and more than probation, which is where my expertise has been. But obviously, with that comes, you know, treatment and recovery," Clark said.

Through those years, Clark kept seeing the same problem: people could do well in treatment, but struggle once they went home.

"I send people to treatment throughout all these years, and unfortunately, they do great in treatment, and then I have to send them home, and then they fail, you know, or they relapse," Clark said.

The idea grew from a question about what was missing in the recovery process.

"I've been in the business a long time, and one of the things that my executive director and CFO came to me and said, you know, what are we missing? And I said, you know, an entire location where they can get everything they need and not have to transfer from place to place," Clark said.

The recovery housing at Après will serve adult men and feature townhome-style housing for 72 residents. Each townhome includes shared kitchen, laundry and living spaces for four residents, creating an environment that encourages daily responsibility and independence while providing the structure and support of a recovery-focused community.

"This is what's missing. We need long-term wraparound services, stable, and some of that they can be thankful and, you know, just have some dignity to live independently and not, you know, 10, 12, 16 deep," Clark said.

Also on site is a community center with private offices and conference rooms designed for individual care and consultation, as well as space for group classes, recovery meetings and community-based services.

Après is a private, gated community with 24/7 on-site security and operational oversight. The project is partially funded under grant contracts with the state of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council and county opioid funds within the Mid-Cumberland Region.

The community will not open to all 72 residents at once. Clark says residents will be admitted through referrals and clinical assessments, with the first men expected to move in early 2027.

For Clark, success isn't simply getting someone sober. It's helping them build a life where they can stay that way.

"Après was created around the belief that every person deserves a safe place to rebuild with dignity. Our goal is not simply to help someone get through a crisis; it's to help them build a healthy, independent life and a future they can be proud of," Clark said.

"One of the things that I am praying for is that they will come here and be thankful and have a little pride and dignity and want to share their experience with others," Clark said.

As Après prepares to open in the new year, the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency is establishing a referral and partnership network throughout Middle Tennessee. Treatment and healthcare providers, courts, corrections agencies, employers and other organizations interested in learning more about Après are encouraged to visit www.apres-tn.com.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.