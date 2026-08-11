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TBI looking for man in Dickson County, Tennessee

Michael Gross
TBI
Michael Gross
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for the public's help in searching for a man in Dickson County.

An Endangered Young Adult Alert was issued for Michael Gross, 19. He was last seen on Monday in the area of Slaydenwood Road in Vanleer.

Gross was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt and gray athletic shorts. He is 5'9, 155 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Gross' whereabouts, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Dickson County Sheriff at 615-446-8041

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