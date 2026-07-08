This Tenn. dentist has spent more than a decade building a miniature railroad around his home

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Dickson dentist spent 10 years building a railroad on his family farm.

Dr. Stephen DeLoach embarked on this journey in 2010. He got it running in 2020, and it has been growing ever since.

DeLoach has loved trains since he was a child. His mother would push him in a stroller near the railroad tracks in their neighborhood to keep him entertained.

"They lived by a railroad and so she would point and say 'Oh, there's the train!'"

That fascination never faded. Even while in dental school, DeLoach was already planning his future railroad.

"When I was in dental school, I was drawing out the plan for my basement for the model railroad," DeLoach said.

"I was always into model trains," he said. "I wanted to play with trains, I wanted to do something with trains."

When he finally broke ground on the project in 2010, he underestimated just how long it would take.

"I kind of thought we would get this started," he said. "It'd take a couple of years."

It took 10.

His wife, Wendie, has been by his side throughout the build — and not just as a spectator.

"Oh it's exciting to see somebody to have something they're so passionate about," Wendie said.

"Don't let her fool ya! She can pick up these track panels and she can get in there with the best of 'em," DeLoach said.

The project was a shared passion project for Stephen and his late father.

"His favorite seat was the caboose," DeLoach said. "We lost dad last year, but there's a lot of memories of working on the railroad with my dad."

"Yeah it's pretty tough now that dad's gone," he added. "I still look forward to it because I can remember."

DeLoach closed his dental practice for a week so his employees could bring their kids out to experience the railroad firsthand.

Now, he says the reactions from children make every hour of work worthwhile.

"When they first see the train and then their eyes get big," he said. "You know, it makes it worth it," DeLoach said.

The railroad is still growing. DeLoach is working on expanding the system to other parts of his property and hopes to one day host train-themed birthday parties for kids.

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