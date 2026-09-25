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VIDEO: Wrong-way driver crashes into THP sergeant on I-40 in Tenn.

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THP
A wrong-way driver approaches a THP sergeant on I-40 in Dickson County moments before the crash Sept. 24, 2026.
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Posted

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant and another driver are expected to recover after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County, according to THP.

THP said Sgt. Goddard, who works in the agency’s Memphis District, was returning from a training session in Nashville on Thursday when he encountered a wrong-way driver on I-40.

According to THP, an elderly man was traveling the wrong way on the interstate when he collided with Goddard near mile marker 176, close to the Interstate 840 interchange.

Both Goddard and the other driver were injured in the crash. THP said both are expected to make a full recovery.

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