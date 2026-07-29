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1-year-old missing out of Franklin County

Lilly Hill
TBI
Lilly Hill
Posted
and last updated

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — An amber alert was issued for Lilly Hill, 1, on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff on Wednesday.

Hill was last seen on Wednesday and is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Kasey Hill who has active warrants for aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment and felony evading, according to the TBI.

Kasey Hill

Lilly is 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Both Lilly and Kasey may be traveling in a 2017 Kia Sportage with TN license plate 384BQVJ.

Kia Sportage

Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 931-967-2331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

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