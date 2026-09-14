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Franklin Co. deputy arrested, charged with domestic violence assault

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Billy Harris was arrested after an incident that allegedly happened on the evening of Sept. 12.

Harris was charged with domestic violence assault.

He was released Sept. 13 after posting a $2,500 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

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