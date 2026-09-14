Franklin Co. house fire kills 80-year-old woman, injures 4 others

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 80-year-old woman died and four other people were injured in a house fire early Monday morning in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and several fire departments responded around 1:50 a.m. Sept. 14 to a home on Gum Creek Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman who died as Patricia Ann Perry.

Four other people were injured and taken from the scene for medical treatment. The sheriff’s office did not provide additional information about their conditions.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause and circumstances of the fire remain under investigation. The sheriff’s office said it is working with the TBI to determine what caused the fire and gather additional information.