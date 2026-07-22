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Missouri man killed, Tenn. man injured in Tims Ford Lake watercraft crash

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WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed and another seriously injured when two personal watercraft collided on Tims Ford Lake Tuesday evening, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA said the collision happened around 5:20 p.m. near the Tims Ford Bass Club boat ramp.

A preliminary investigation indicates Christopher W. Bontrager, 41, of Missouri, and John H. Prater, 41, of Tracy City, were each operating separate personal watercraft when they collided.

Nearby boaters helped bring the men to shore.

Bontrager was pronounced dead at the scene. Prater was transported to Highpoint Health in Winchester for treatment of serious injuries.

Authorities took a blood sample from Prater to test for alcohol. It remains unclear whether Bontrager died from injuries sustained in the collision or from drowning.

TWRA said the incident remains under investigation.

There have been 12 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waterways so far in 2026.

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