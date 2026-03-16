Possible drowning reported at Devil’s Step boat ramp

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are responding to a possible drowning reported Sunday afternoon at the Devil’s Step boat ramp.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call around 3:30 p.m. about the incident.

Deputies, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and Rescue, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are currently working at the scene.

Officials said the name of the person involved will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

More information will be released when it becomes available.