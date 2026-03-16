Possible drowning reported at Devil’s Step boat ramp

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are responding to a possible drowning reported Sunday afternoon at the Devil’s Step boat ramp.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call around 3:30 p.m. about the incident.
Deputies, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and Rescue, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are currently working at the scene.
Officials said the name of the person involved will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston