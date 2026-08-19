Teen charged after tackling player during Tenn. middle school football game

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says she ran onto the field and tackled a player during a middle school football game Tuesday night.

The incident happened during a game between South Middle School and Cornersville Middle School.

According to the sheriff's office, referees immediately ended the game after the fan ran onto the field. The field was cleared and the stadium was emptied without any further incidents.

No one was injured.

The sheriff's office said the fan was identified as a 16-year-old girl. She was released to her parents and has since been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The juvenile has also been trespassed from all Franklin County School System properties for life, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has also banned her from attending Cornersville home and away games for one year.