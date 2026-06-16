Pulaski's Sun Drop Festival brings crowds, competition, history

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — So, this started with a question I had: Why does Pulaski have a Sun Drop Festival? Well, I figured I'd take a little trip and figure it out.

At the festival Saturday, I started just asking around. I found muralist Kansas Breeden, William R. Peden of the Abraham McKissack Elks Lodge, and John Schumacher who people know as Sign Guy John.

"Who's that guy behind ya?" I asked Schumacher, who stood in front of a mural of himself in downtown Pulaski.

"Uh, he looks familiar," he said. "I seen him somewhere before!"

"It's just weird that they're throwing a festival about a soda!" said Pulaski neighbor Jeremy St. Clair.

Well, that's what I mean. It's so specific that, there's gotta be something to it. Right?

"Could be a story, yeah, yeah," St. Clair nodded.

"Sun Drop's in the food chain down here!" said Schumacher.

"We do enjoy that drink, yes, we do," Peden agreed.

"You got milk, bread, Sun Drop," Schumacher continued.

"A lot of people travel here from other states to get Sun Drop," said Breeden.

Breeden is right. You're most likely to find it in the South, but what's the Pulaski connection?

Perhaps there's no one better to ask than David Johnson.

"I think a lot of people, because you can't buy it just anywhere, have a sense of pride that its theirs," Johnson said.

Here's what he told me. In 1947, the Nesbitt Spur Bottling Company opened in Pulaski.

That was just a few years before Sun Drop was developed in St. Louis. Nesbitt became one of the places where it was bottled.

"Sun Drop was first here in probably the mid-to-late 50s," Johnson said.

Then in 1961 came a new milestone.

"They changed the name to Sun Drop Bottling Company," Johnson continued.

In 1974, four guys bought the building, including Johnson.

"We just hoped we wouldn't go broke, y'know!" Johnson laughed.

Well, they didn't. Johnson's family still runs Sun Drop Bottling, now a distribution center.

"I had an uncle who worked at the Sun Drop factory for years," Schumacher nodded.

"I couldn't begin to tell you the number of people who have worked for us over time," Johnson said.

That history began to be celebrated when the Sun Drop Festival began in 2022.

There's something about a town festival. It's the unique details that make them great. That goes for the people too. 'Sign Guy John' is known by many in Pulaski for his holding a Have A Great Day sign for passing traffic. Peden's Abraham McKissack Elks Lodge is named after a man who was part of a famous family of early Black architects. Breeden has art all around Pulaski, doing many Sun Drop Festival murals in store windows.

"Little did I know my art would help people in a little bit of a way," Breeden said.

It's like most everybody has some role to play in the festival.

"I think that's the magic of the Sun Drop Festival," Peden said. "We get to come together as a community. Pulaski is a special place."

What kind of Sun Drop Festival would this be without a two-liter Sun Drop chugging contest?

"Probably not going to do that!" Johnson laughed.

"Do you think you have to be crazy to do this contest?" I asked St. Clair.

"Crazy, a little bit," he agreed. "Confident, mostly."

"Would you enter something like that?" I asked Schumacher.

"It'd have to be Diet," he answered. "I'd probably be in the bathroom for about an hour."

More than a dozen contestants lined up. At the signal, they all began chugging two-liter bottles of Sun Drop.

Coming in as the winner was St. Clair.

Like I said. Most everyone's got a role to play in a town festival.

"We want to be remembered by the community and the people and festivals like this," Schumacher said. "Down home goodness!"

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.